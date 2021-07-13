The late rock star David Bowie’s apartment in Nolita sold, less than a month after hitting the market asking $16.8 million.

Bowie, who died in 2016 at 69, purchased the downtown Manhattan apartment on Lafayette Street for $3.81 million in 1999, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited a StreetEasy listing.

The apartment spans over 5,000 square feet with more-than 1,000 square feet of combined outdoor space on three terraces. The four-bedroom unit has direct elevator access, a 56-foot-long great room, a library and a main bedroom suite totaling more than 1,000 square feet with a fireplace and a dressing room, according to the Journal.

The listing agent was Stuart Moss of Corcoran Group.

The building was once home to a former chocolate factory.

Bowie was regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His career started in the 60’s and took off after the release of “Space Oddity.” He died after a battle with liver cancer.

