Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month

The couple resides primarily in Lake Tahoe and have periodically put the estate up for rent

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 16, 2021 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford with their Hollywood home (Getty, Redfin)

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are looking to sell or at least rent out their Hollywood estate.

Mirren and Hackford, who live primarily in Lake Tahoe, have the 6.5-acre property on the market for $18.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

They also listed it for rent at $45,000 per month. It had previously been up for rent as early as 2013 for $35,000.

“When it leases, it’s good for me because I get to hang on to a place that I love,” Hackford said. “But on the other hand, it may be time to turn it over… and let someone else enjoy this really special spot.”

Hackford and Mirren bought the hillside estate at 2003 La Brea Terrace in the 1980s from the widower of actress and producer Gail Patrick.

The estate dates back to 1908 and was first owned by silent film star Dustin Farnum. Columnist and producer Mark Hellinger also owned the property at one point.

The 6,600-square-foot main house was rebuilt in the 1930s and has five bedrooms. It sits at the end of a winding private driveway.

Mirren and Hackford have renovated and upgraded the property over the years with the goal of maintaining the original aesthetics.

Interior spaces include a wood-paneled library and a living room that opens to a terrace.

The compound includes a pool and a three-bedroom guesthouse as well.

Mirren also owns a beachside home in southern Italy. She ran afoul of local authorities in 2018 for alleged illegal construction that negatively impacted the surrounding landscape.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
