Gideon and Susie Yu ask $27M for mansion in nation’s wealthiest town

Couple bought the 12K-sf Atherton mansion new in 2016 for $21 million

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 17, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
59 Barry Lane (Redfin)

San Francisco 49ers co-owner Gideon Yu has listed his Silicon Valley mansion for $27 million.

The former tech executive and his wife Susie Yu bought the then-recently built Atherton home for $21 million in 2016, according to Dirt.

The three-story, 12,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. There is also a single-story guesthouse in the back yard.

White oak floors run through much of the house, as do detailed moldings and stone features. Amenities include a movie theater, gym and sauna rooms.

Many of the interior spaces are spacious, including the kitchen and bathrooms. A game room the size of a large one-bedroom apartment comes with a bar, lounge area and golf simulator.

The home sits on about an acre. The backyard includes stone terrace lounge space, lawns, a swimming pool, a putting green and a small basketball court.

Atherton is consistently ranked among the wealthiest communities in the United States. Last year it became the first and only place in the country where average annual household income topped half a million dollars.

Yu has served as an executive with some of the largest tech firms in the country, including as chief financial officer for Facebook and YouTube and vice president of finance for Yahoo. He negotiated YouTube’s $1.65 billion sale to Google in 2006.

He has been a co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers since 2011 and was president of the organization from 2013 to 2014. He led the team’s development of Levi’s Stadium. He also founded and is co-chairman of Stampede Ventures.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch https://www.dirt.com/gallery/moguls/tech/gideon-yu-house-atherton-california-1203391119/




    Celebrity Real EstateSilicon Valley

