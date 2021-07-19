Want to live in the co-op where movie star Ben Stiller grew up? Miss this opportunity and it might not come up again for another half-century.

The fifth-floor residence at 118 Riverside Drive has hit the market for the first time since husband-and-wife comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara bought it in 1968, according to the New York Times. Douglas Elliman’s Bruce Ehrmann and Andrew Anderson have the listing, asking $5 million, plus $7,593 in monthly maintenance.

Stiller and Meara moved to an apartment in the building with their daughter, Amy, in 1965. They paid $220 a month for the rental, which they secured just prior to the birth of their son, Ben.

Three years after moving in, the apartment was converted into a co-op in 1968. In the early 1980s, the couple acquired the apartment next door, combining the two units into one space.

The 3,700 square foot home comes with five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, two kitchens and a staff quarters. Select pre-war details remain, including high ceilings, oversized windows with original casings and oak floors.

Stiller and Meara worked together as a comedy team in nightclubs and on shows like “The Ed Sullivan Show” in the 1960s. Stiller also went on to have recurring roles in the sitcoms “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens.”

Jerry Stiller died in May 2020 at 92 years old. Anne Meara, his wife of 61 years, died in 2015 at 85.

Ben Stiller is currently working on a documentary about his parents, which will feature his childhood home at 118 Riverside Drive.

“Living in the building was like a community of its own,” Ben Stiller told the Times.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner