Open Menu

Watch: Can venture capital solve real estate’s wicked problems?

Camber Creek's Casey Berman on proptech's role in sustainability and the future of homes and offices

New York /
Jul.July 22, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Billions of venture capital dollars have flowed into real estate to improve the experience of residents, office tenants and landlords themselves. But where’s the money for the really important stuff? The climate crisis, the national housing shortage and other wicked problems?

“The largest challenge is that there’s no silver bullet,” said Casey Berman, co-founder of proptech-focused VC firm Camber Creek Partners. “You can’t say we’re going to decrease the cost of construction by 90 percent, so people can have the American dream of being a homeowner. There are a TON of step changes that are happening, that together are creating this massive change.”

In a conversation with The Real Deal‘s Hiten Samtani, Berman broke down several of those step changes, including advances in how buildings can measure and track their sustainability, which in turn leads to changes in behavior.

He also dished on the proliferation of money in the real estate tech space, and how it was important for startups to balance their capital needs with the kind of growth that different types of investors expect. The dramatic failure of construction tech startup Katerra, he said, exemplifies a failure to navigate that balance.

“With venture capital, your expectation is hypergrowth,” Berman explained. “With a company that does modular homebuilding, it is incredibly hard to grow at 100 percent per year when you have such a capital-intensive business. That’s not to say it isn’t more efficient or doesn’t use fewer resources. The challenge that we see is matching the right type of capital with the step changes that are happening to make the world a better place to get rid of the wicked problems we have.”

Watch the full interview above. — TRD Staff

(To check out more of The REInterview, a series of his in-depth conversations with real estate leaders and newsmakers, click here. https://therealdeal.com/tag/the-reinterview/ )

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
camber creekProptechSustainabilityThe REInterviewventure capitalVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Bess Freedman
Watch Bess Freedman’s Master Class
Watch Bess Freedman’s Master Class
Lev Capital raises $30M Series A round
Lev raises $30M Series A round
Lev raises $30M Series A round
Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell with Adam Neumann (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
“Too much money and no guardrails:” WeWork book authors dish on collapse
“Too much money and no guardrails:” WeWork book authors dish on collapse
Condos.com founders Richard Swerdlow and Neel Kawale (Getty, Hauskey, Condos.com)
Condos.com launches as iBuying website for new development units in US
Condos.com launches as iBuying website for new development units in US
Island Capital Group founder Andrew Farkas
Watch: How Andrew Farkas grew a billion-dollar business
Watch: How Andrew Farkas grew a billion-dollar business
Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar (Getty)
Nextdoor to go public in $686M SPAC deal
Nextdoor to go public in $686M SPAC deal
Watch Barbara Corcoran’s Master Class In Real Estate
Watch: How Barbara Corcoran Built A Career In Real Estate
Watch: How Barbara Corcoran Built A Career In Real Estate
Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber and 126 West 22nd Street (Google Maps, Getty)
Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.