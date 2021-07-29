Open Menu

Bad news for agents: Buyers warming to algorithms

Survey on iBuying shows homeowners more likely to trust Zillow than humans

National /
Jul.July 29, 2021 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bad news for agents: Buyers warming to algorithms

(iStock)

An iBuyer revolution is still percolating in the residential real estate market, but homeowners are certainly becoming more trustworthy of the sector.

A new survey from 1000watt of 600 homeowners across the United States found 82 percent of them prepared to respond positively to an iBuyer pitch, Inman reported.

That bodes well for firms such as Zillow, Opendoor and Offerpad.

An iBuyer is typically willing to pay fair value for a home in cash, closing the transaction in just days. There are still fees involved, but sellers and buyers don’t have to deal with showings and open houses — or agents.

Most survey respondents said they would trust information from Zillow as much as from a real estate agent, and 27 percent said they would trust Zillow more. Only 18 percent said they would trust an agent more than Zillow.

Read more

“We were somewhat surprised at the high level of receptivity to the iBuyer proposition at a high level,” 1000watt CEO Brian Boero told Inman.

Growing interest in iBuying has not yet correlated with an actual surge in iBuying transactions: Redfin reported that just 0.5 percent of home sales in the first quarter of 2021 went through iBuyers. But homeowners are growing comfortable with various ideas that could ultimately contribute to more iBuying.

The survey showed that 77 percent of homeowners were willing to consider taking 5 percent to 10 percent less on a sale in favor of an instant cash offer. Additionally, 44 percent of homeowners expressed frustration with open houses and showings.

[Inman] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketiBuyingofferpadopendoorProptechResidential Real EstateTechnologyZillow Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider (iStock)
    Realogy CEO: remote work is here to stay, but home price growth is real
    Realogy CEO: remote work is here to stay, but home price growth is real
    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Getty)
    Twitter, Google latest big companies to delay office returns
    Twitter, Google latest big companies to delay office returns
    Sciame Construction CEO Frank Sciame and the Gold Coast Mansion
    Frank Sciame buys massive Gold Coast mansion. Now what?
    Frank Sciame buys massive Gold Coast mansion. Now what?
    Buyers from neighboring countries made up the biggest percentage of foreign sales. (iStock)
    Here’s where foreign homebuyers came from and bought during pandemic
    Here’s where foreign homebuyers came from and bought during pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.