Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment lists for $1.1M

Anderson Cooper’s mother lived in the two-bedroom unit for 22 years

New York /
Jul.July 30, 2021 02:45 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Anderson Cooper is selling the apartment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt (Getty, Corcoran)

Those looking to live like a Vanderbilt may be interested in a new listing in Turtle Bay.

Gloria Vanderbilt’s son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, is selling the apartment at 30 Beekman Place where his late mother lived for more than two decades, the New York Times reported.

Listed by Ileen Schoenfeld and Aracely Moran of Brown Harris Stevens, the apartment is asking $1.125 million, plus $4,311 in monthly maintenance.

Vanderbilt’s home comes with two bedrooms, a dining room, a kitchen and breakfast room and two and a half bathrooms. Vanderbilt’s ground-floor studio is not part of the listing, though it may be sold separately at some point, according to the Times.

Vanderbilt moved into the apartment in 1997 and has not been renovated since. It’s located on a low floor of the building, which may be factored into the listing price, as well as the high maintenance costs and relatively isolated location east of First Avenue and two blocks north of the United Nations.

Read more

Last year, Vanderbilt’s childhood home in the Upper East Side went into foreclosure after the developers who purchased it defaulted on a construction loan. They had aimed to convert the mansion on 72nd Street into high-end condos.

Ilan Bracha and Haim Binstock’s B+B Capital partnered with Daniel Minkowitz’s Mink Development to buy the home for $19 million in 2014.

Vanderbilt died in June 2019 at 95.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.