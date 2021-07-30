Open Menu

iBuyers upping offers as housing market rises

Bids now at 104% of market value

National /
Jul.July 30, 2021 07:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The average iBuyer offer is now above 100 percent of market value. (iStock)

The average iBuyer offer is now above 100 percent of market value. (iStock)

Trust for iBuyers is not the only thing rising in the industry, as the prices they are offering for homes is also surging.

A new report from real estate technology company zavvie on iBuying transactions over the first half of 2021 found that offers from iBuyers were on average 104.1 percent of market value, according to Inman. That’s a marked increase from 2020, when iBuyers offers were coming in at 97.6 percent.

Offerpad, Opendoor, Zillow Offers and Redfin Now were included in the report.

Read more

iBuyers have also been dropping fees over the past year. In 2020, the charges were around 7.2 percent, on average. This year they averaging 5.1 percent. With concession charges for repairs dropping as well, the consumer cost of selling to an iBuyer has been reduced by almost 35 percent.

The changes are likely linked to the hot housing market, which left a shrinking inventory of homes available for buyers and prompted bidding wars. Aggressive offers have been increasingly necessary to secure homes.

But iBuyers do have a tailwind. A separate survey of homeowners found 82 percent responded at least somewhat positively to an iBuyer pitch.

Redfin reported that just 0.5 percent of home sales in the first quarter of 2021 were through iBuyers. Improving sentiment and an increase in offers bodes well for the industry, though.

[Inman] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketiBuyingofferpadopendoorProptechResidential Real EstateTechnologyZillow Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Anderson Cooper is selling the apartment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt (Getty, Corcoran)
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment lists for $1.1M
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment lists for $1.1M
    Some real estate agents are seeing a rebound in international interest, but others believe foreign buyers aren’t quite back yet. (iStock)
    Some say foreign buyers are back, but evidence is anecdotal
    Some say foreign buyers are back, but evidence is anecdotal
    Susan Rice (Getty, iStock)
    Susan Rice to co-chair home appraisal inequity task force
    Susan Rice to co-chair home appraisal inequity task force
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden (Getty)
    Tenant advocates frustrated with Biden’s eviction response
    Tenant advocates frustrated with Biden’s eviction response
    Social Construct's co-founders Ben Huh and Michael Yarne (iStock)
    Proptech startup Social Construct shutting down
    Proptech startup Social Construct shutting down
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.