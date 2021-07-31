Open Menu

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lists Bay Area estate for $12M

Ex-49ers head coach asks more than twice what he paid for Atherton home in 2012

National Weekend Edition
Jul.July 31, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Jim Harbaugh and 327 Stockbridge Ave, Atherton, CA (Redfin and Wikipedia)

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach and Bay Area local Jim Harbaugh looks to sell his estate in the tony community of Atherton.

Harbaugh, the head football coach at the University of Michigan, is asking $13 million for the 1.3-acre property, more than twice the $6.3 million he paid for it in 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The property includes an 8,500-square-foot home and a guest house with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms between them. They date from 2007, according to Redfin.

The interiors include wood floors, beamed ceilings and stonework. The front of the home has a motor court with a basketball hoop, while the rear of the home opens to a large terrace leading to the pool and a fireplace. There is also a horseshoes court and about three dozen solar panels.

Atherton’s average annual household income regularly ranks among the highest in the nation and in 2019 it became the first community with a median household income above half a million dollars.

The town is home to some of the Bay Area’s best known athletes, including 49ers legend Jerry Rice and current Golden State Warriors great Stephen Curry. It’s also home to some of the tech industry’s wealthiest people.

Gideon Yu, one of Harbaugh’s former bosses, also owns a home in the town and is also trying to sell it; he listed it this month for $27 million. Yu is a part owner of the 49ers and served as president from 2013 to 2014, Harbaugh’s last year as head coach. He took over at Michigan, his alma mater, the following year.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
