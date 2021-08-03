Open Menu

Broadway and film producer had been resident for decades

New York
Aug.August 03, 2021 02:00 PM
By Alexandra White | Research By Orion Jones
After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M

Scott Rudin Sells San Remo at 145-146 Central Park West (iStock, Wikipedia and Getty)

A disgraced movie mogul may be looking for a fresh start.

Film, television and theater producer Scott Rudin has sold his long-time San Remo co-op unit to Sparknotes founder and publisher Dan Weiss and his wife, literary agent Amy Berkower, for $13.1 million, according to property records.

Rudin had been a resident of the luxury 27-floor two-tower building since at least the 1990s.

The Upper West Side building has been home to many celebrities including Steve Martin, Bono and Bruce Willis.

Read more

Rudin does have a place to go. In 2019, he purchased former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter’s three-story West Village townhouse for $16.4 million

Rudin has been embroiled in scandal since the Hollywood Reporter alleged in April that the Academy Award-winning producer maintained a toxic workplace, abusing his employees physically and emotionally.

Rudin allegedly threw objects at his assistants and even smashed a computer monitor on his employee’s hand. The behavior reportedly went on for decades.

Rudin issued an apology 10 days after the story broke and a week later resigned from the Broadway League and took a step back from his Broadway productions.




    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

