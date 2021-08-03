Don’t miss the next big story: Follow TRD today

Real estate news is never just about real estate. It’s also about financial markets, government policy, and new technologies shifting the way we do business. At The Real Deal, we cover it all in one place so you can stay one step ahead of the competition.

The real estate industry’s most plugged-in news source is more than a website and monthly magazine. Keep up with all the scoops, data and analysis you need by following us on all of your favorite platforms:

Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | TRDDeals

New York: Twitter | Facebook

South Florida: Twitter | Facebook

Chicago: Twitter | Facebook

Los Angeles: Twitter | Facebook

“The Real Deal is the authority when it comes to real estate.” — Stephen Siegel, Global Chairman, CBRE