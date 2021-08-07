Open Menu

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz sell Phoenix home at a loss

Camelback Mountain house fetches singer and producer $3.1 million

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 07, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz with the Phoenix property (Getty, The Grigg's Group)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz with the Phoenix property (Getty, The Grigg’s Group)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have sold their mansion on Camelback Mountain in Phoenix at a loss.

The home spans 7,050 square feet and has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to Mansion Global. The property is nearly an acre.

The husband and wife bought the property at 5659 Camelback Canyon Drive in 2008 for $3.9 million and sold it for $3.1 million, records show.

The living and family rooms both have 20-foot ceilings and large windows. The semi-circular main bedroom also has floor-to-ceiling windows and a private deck.

Amenities include an 800-bottle wine cellar, gym, and game room with a wet bar. There is also a six-car garage accessible by elevator.

The rear of the home opens to a large multi-level terrace and the edgeless swimming pool.

Listing agent Scott Grigg of Realty Executives called the Camelback Mountain area “iconic.”

“It’s like having oceanfront property in Arizona,” he said. “Everyone fights over land like this.” (But not as hard as they did in 2008, apparently.)

Keys and Swizz Beats, a record producer whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, are New York City natives. They sold a penthouse at 30 Crosby Street in SoHo in 2013.

Keys also owned an estate in the Long Island community of Muttontown. She sold the property in 2011 for $3 million. It hit the market again last year.

[Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ArizonaCelebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Barb Ellison, ex-wife of Larry, lists 200-acre equestrian ranch for $20M
    Barb Ellison, ex-wife of Larry, lists 200-acre equestrian ranch for $20M
    Barb Ellison, ex-wife of Larry, lists 200-acre equestrian ranch for $20M
    Barret Swatek (Getty)
    Hawaii records second-highest home sale in state history at $45M
    Hawaii records second-highest home sale in state history at $45M
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    HGTV Founder Kenneth Lowe with the ONe57 condo (Getty, Douglas Elliman via Realtor)
    HGTV founder buys One57 condo for $12.7 million
    HGTV founder buys One57 condo for $12.7 million
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lists Bay Area estate for $12M
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lists Bay Area estate for $12M
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lists Bay Area estate for $12M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.