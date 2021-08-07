Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have sold their mansion on Camelback Mountain in Phoenix at a loss.

The home spans 7,050 square feet and has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to Mansion Global. The property is nearly an acre.

The husband and wife bought the property at 5659 Camelback Canyon Drive in 2008 for $3.9 million and sold it for $3.1 million, records show.

The living and family rooms both have 20-foot ceilings and large windows. The semi-circular main bedroom also has floor-to-ceiling windows and a private deck.

Amenities include an 800-bottle wine cellar, gym, and game room with a wet bar. There is also a six-car garage accessible by elevator.

The rear of the home opens to a large multi-level terrace and the edgeless swimming pool.

Listing agent Scott Grigg of Realty Executives called the Camelback Mountain area “iconic.”

“It’s like having oceanfront property in Arizona,” he said. “Everyone fights over land like this.” (But not as hard as they did in 2008, apparently.)

Keys and Swizz Beats, a record producer whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, are New York City natives. They sold a penthouse at 30 Crosby Street in SoHo in 2013.

Keys also owned an estate in the Long Island community of Muttontown. She sold the property in 2011 for $3 million. It hit the market again last year.

[Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch