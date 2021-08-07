Larry Ellison’s ex-wife Barb Ellison aims to sell her 200-acre horse farm in Oregon.

Ellison is asking $19.5 million for the property, known as Wild Turkey Farm, according to the Wall Street Journal. It is about 16 miles south of Portland.

Ellison breeds horses at the ranch, where she has lived since completing the 10,000-square-foot main house in 2011.

The property includes a 2,500-square-foot guest house and a number of equestrian facilities that she had built.

The main house includes four fireplaces and five bedrooms. The main suite includes a gym and laundry room. There is also a swimming pool outside the main house.

Ellison bought the property in 2001 for $3 million when it was a tree orchard. She built out the equestrian facilities over the next decade.

Those facilities include a horse arena and training barn along with several other barns and sheds. Around 90 horses live at the property. Are they included in the sale? Neigh.

Large rural properties across the country have seen increased demand during the pandemic as wealthy urbanites look for room to spread out.

Many aren’t trying to actually operate a working ranch or farm, however. It’s not clear if the next buyer of Wild Turkey Ranch will want to make use of its equestrian facilities.

Ski resort towns have also seen an increase in demand.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch