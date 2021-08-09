Open Menu

Actor Judd Hirsch lists solar farm-powered Hudson Valley estate

777-acre spread includes performance studio, 20 geothermal wells that heat pool and home

Aug.August 09, 2021 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
Actor Judd Hirsch lists solar farm-powered 77-acre Hudson Valley estate

Judd Hirsch lists property at 10 Eve Eden Road, Napanoch, NY (Corcoran, Getty)

Bronx-born actor Judd Hirsch is looking to sell his sprawling home in the Hudson Valley on a solar farm-powered complex.

Hirsch listed the 77-acre Napanoch, New York, property for $4.5 million, according to the New York Post.

His longtime spread includes a custom-built 5,600-square-foot home at 10 Eve Eden Road.

Hirsch’s credits include sitcoms “Taxi” and “Dear John,” and films like “Running on Empty” and “Ordinary People.”

He bought the initial 44-acre parcel for the estate in the early 1980s and completed the home in 1985. It has cathedral ceilings and overhead beams reclaimed from six different barns.

The house has an indoor pool, gym, stone fireplace, as well as an outdoor pool and outdoor pavilion.

There is also a separate guesthouse, performance studio, meditation studio, a two-bedroom caretaker’s house and equipment barns. There are backup propane generators and 20 geothermal wells that heat the home and indoor pool.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch




