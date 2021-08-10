Turns out this Park Avenue penthouse was in need of a price chop after all.

Valerie Mnuchin, New York City socialite and sister to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, sold her Lenox Hill penthouse co-op at 898 Park Avenue for $7.7 million, property records show. Douglas Elliman’s Joan Swift had the listing.

The property became the subject of drama last year when Mnuchin sued potential buyers for a near $1 million deposit, the New York Post reported.

Mnuchin claimed the couple tried to tank the agreement by using Covid as an excuse to negotiate the contract price, causing the co-op board to reject the deal.

Apparently, a discount was warranted. The home went into contract at $8.75 million in April but the final sale was for $1.05 million less than that.

It’s a loss for the socialite who purchased the home in 2014 for $8.4 million before overhauling the property with a modern aesthetic complete with seven bedrooms — including a full-floor master suite with wall-to-wall arched windows — five bathrooms and a planted wrap terrace.

Mnuchin originally tried to sell the unit for $13.2 million in 2018.

The Mnuchin family is no stranger to price chops: It took two years for Steve Mnuchin to sell the Park Avenue pad he bought from his aunt in 2000. Originally asking $33 million in 2018, the home went into contract for $26 million this spring.