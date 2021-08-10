Open Menu

WeWork taking space in some Saks stores

5 SaksWork sites set for NY, partnership could extend to LA

New York /
Aug.August 10, 2021 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
WeWork taking space in some Saks stores

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Hudson’s Bay CEO Richard Baker, Saks Fifth Avenue at 611 5th Ave (LinkedIn, SHA Cornell, Google Maps)

First there was co-work, then live-work and now SaksWork.

That’s the name of a new venture from Saks Fifth Avenue and WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Hudson’s Bay Company, which owns the upscale retailer, is converting some of its Saks department store space into co-working locations to be operated by WeWork, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Hudson’s Bay plans to open five co-working spaces in New York next month, and the venture may set its sights on other markets, including Los Angeles, according to the report.

Some of the new co-working locations will also be in space formerly occupied by Lord & Taylor, which declared bankruptcy and converted into an online-only retailer.

One SaksWorks office will replace a shuttered Saks men’s store in Lower Manhattan. Another is coming to the 10th floor of the flagship store in Midtown Manhattan, formerly occupied by a children’s store. Additional locations are planned for Manhasset in Long Island, Scarsdale and Greenwich, Connecticut.

The cost will be $299 a month, the same as the WeWork All Access membership. Locations will include a cafe, a gym, an open layout and mobile desks to quickly rearrange spaces.

WeWork is betting big on the revival of co-working spaces in response to the pandemic and the shifting culture around office work. The company is also negotiating a $150 million partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, as well as planning to go public in a SPAC deal with BowX Acquisition later this year.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateoffice marketRetailSaks Fifth AvenueWeWork

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
    WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
    Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)
    Another head rolls at WeWork
    Another head rolls at WeWork
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Gazit refinances Upper East Side retail hub for $134M
    Gazit refinances Upper East Side retail hub for $134M
    Gazit refinances Upper East Side retail hub for $134M
    RentCheck co-founders Marco Nelson and Lydia Winkler (Photo via RentCheck)
    Property inspection startup, riding social distancing wave, raises seed funding
    Property inspection startup, riding social distancing wave, raises seed funding
    401 Park Avenue South and CEO Mark Dixon (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    IWG to add two more coworking spaces in Manhattan
    IWG to add two more coworking spaces in Manhattan
    Kimberly Hotel at 145 East 50th Street (iStock, Kimberly Hotel, TripAdvisor)
    Housekeeper files age-discrimination suit against Kimberly Hotel
    Housekeeper files age-discrimination suit against Kimberly Hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.