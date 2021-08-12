Open Menu

Adam Neumann sells Greenwich Village townhouse

WeWork founder sold property for $13.7M

New York /
Aug.August 12, 2021 10:20 AM
TRD Staff
Adam Neumann and 41 West 11th Street (Getty, Corcoran)

Adam Neumann no longer wants to make it work in Greenwich Village.

The WeWork co-founder and former CEO sold his townhouse at 41 West 11th Street for $13.65 million, according to property records spotted by the Wall Street Journal. The buyer was not disclosed.

The home, built in 1847, came with a backyard garden and wood-burning fireplaces when Neumann first purchased the townhouse. Neumann and his wife bought the property in 2013 for $10.5 million, and proceeded to renovate the home.

Corcoran Group’s Danny Davis represented the Neumanns in the deal.

While at the helm of WeWork, Neumann went on a personal real estate shopping spree, amassing condos in Gramercy, homes in the Hamptons, a farm in Westchester and a place in California. Many of the purchases were fueled by financing from JPMorgan Chase, which had been eyeing the lead role in the company’s IPO, according to the Journal.

After Neumann was ousted from WeWork following the drama surrounding the shelved IPO, Neumann was given a stock award worth nearly $245 million and proceeded to buy two places in Miami Beach for $44 million.

Recently, however, the entrepreneur has been ditching many of his properties. In April, Neumann sold his Northern California estate for $22.4 million, $1 million above his 2018 purchase price.

Neumann and his wife also sold their farmhouse in Southampton for $1.25 million and their Westchester County estate for $3.39 million.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateGreenwich VillageResidential Real Estate

