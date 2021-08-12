Open Menu

Westchester condo complex dumps Trump name

Almost 70% of owners of Trump Tower at City Center vote to rebrand; Trump Org also booted

Tri-State /
Aug.August 12, 2021 05:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
10 City Place in White Plains and Donald Trump (Getty, Google Maps)

10 City Place in White Plains and Donald Trump (Getty, Google Maps)

Donald Trump has been dumped again, this time by condo owners at a complex in White Plains.

The Trump Tower at City Center will be losing its name in the coming weeks, according to LoHud. Unit owners in the 35-story luxury tower voted to drop the affiliation with the former president and real estate mogul in February, leading to an announcement about the decision last week, the report noted.

Because the owners also voted to rebrand the complex, the Trump Organization will no longer manage the property. When management bids were solicited, the Trump Org applied before withdrawing when catching wind of the potential branding change. The firm has managed the building since it was built in 2005.

Read more

Some residents cited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol as the primary rationale behind dropping the Trump name and branding. Almost 70 percent of unit owners voted to drop the name. Many were concerned about the Trump brand harming their property values.

A rebranding committee has been set up, with a new name still up in the air. AKAM is now serving as the building’s management agent.

The decision follows similar moves by condo boards over the last several years, including at Parc Stamford in Connecticut and at 120 and 200 Riverside Boulevard on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

In late January, the condo board of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach also voted to remove the ex-president’s name after the Capitol riot.

And in December 2017, the owners of Trump Soho in Manhattan ditched the president’s brand and renamed the property the Dominick Hotel.

In the New York area, at least two buildings with the Trump name remain: Trump Plaza in New Rochelle and Trump Park Residence in Yorktown.

[LoHud] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Donald TrumpResidential Real EstateWhite Plains Westchester

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Resolute Ventures, iStock)
    Opendoor stock spikes following strong Q2 earnings
    Opendoor stock spikes following strong Q2 earnings
    Chloe’s soft serve fruit treat founder closes on UES condo
    Chloe’s soft serve fruit treat founder closes on UES condo
    Chloe’s soft serve fruit treat founder closes on UES condo
    Fannie Mae CEO Hugh Frater (Fannie Mae, iStock)
    Fannie Mae to count rent payments toward mortgage approval process
    Fannie Mae to count rent payments toward mortgage approval process
    Adam Neumann and 41 West 11th Street (Getty, Corcoran)
    Adam Neumann sells Greenwich Village townhouse
    Adam Neumann sells Greenwich Village townhouse
    Builders are now restricting sales to avoid being overwhelmed — causing prices to climb even higher. (iStock)
    Builders selling new homes faster than they can construct them
    Builders selling new homes faster than they can construct them
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.