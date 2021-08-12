Donald Trump has been dumped again, this time by condo owners at a complex in White Plains.

The Trump Tower at City Center will be losing its name in the coming weeks, according to LoHud. Unit owners in the 35-story luxury tower voted to drop the affiliation with the former president and real estate mogul in February, leading to an announcement about the decision last week, the report noted.

Because the owners also voted to rebrand the complex, the Trump Organization will no longer manage the property. When management bids were solicited, the Trump Org applied before withdrawing when catching wind of the potential branding change. The firm has managed the building since it was built in 2005.

Some residents cited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol as the primary rationale behind dropping the Trump name and branding. Almost 70 percent of unit owners voted to drop the name. Many were concerned about the Trump brand harming their property values.

A rebranding committee has been set up, with a new name still up in the air. AKAM is now serving as the building’s management agent.

The decision follows similar moves by condo boards over the last several years, including at Parc Stamford in Connecticut and at 120 and 200 Riverside Boulevard on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

In late January, the condo board of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach also voted to remove the ex-president’s name after the Capitol riot.

And in December 2017, the owners of Trump Soho in Manhattan ditched the president’s brand and renamed the property the Dominick Hotel.

In the New York area, at least two buildings with the Trump name remain: Trump Plaza in New Rochelle and Trump Park Residence in Yorktown.

[LoHud] — Holden Walter-Warner