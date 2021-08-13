Open Menu

Census finds growing diversity on Long Island, led by Hispanics

Total population grew 3.1 percent from 2010 to 2020

Tri-State /
Aug.August 13, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New census data reveals the population on Long Island is growing more diverse — and growing in general. (iStock)

New census data reveals the population on Long Island is growing more diverse — and growing in general. (iStock)

Long Island was stung in late 2019 when Newsday reported that real estate agents routinely engaged in racial steering, but Nassau and Suffolk Counties on the whole became more diverse in the past decade, new census figures show.

Minorities now constitute 40.2 percent of Long Island’s population, up from 31.3 percent in 2010. The minority population increased by 288,065 over the decade, while the white population declined by 199,253, according to Newsday.

Read more

The diversification was led by Hispanics, who added 147,790 residents. That easily outpaced Asians (76,331 added) and Blacks (11,062). Residents who identify by either a different or multiple races grew by more than 50,000.

Hispanic residents make up 20.2 percent of Long Island’s population, up from 16 percent a decade ago, meaning their share of the populace has grown by more than a quarter.

In total, the population of Long Island increased by 3.1 percent from 2010 to 2020, to more than 2.9 million residents.

The demographic shifts varied across Nassau and Suffolk counties. Hempstead, for example, saw its Black population drop and its Hispanic population surge.

Newsday gathered explosive evidence over a three-year investigation that showed agents steering buyers to particular neighborhoods based on race and informing Black buyers but not white ones that they needed pre-approved mortgages.

Brokers appearing before Congress last year strongly refuted allegations of violating fair housing laws.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    housing discriminationlong islandPoliticsu.s. census

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New York City accounted for about 57 percent of the New York state’s growth. (iStock)
    The Big Apple grew by 629K people since 2010
    The Big Apple grew by 629K people since 2010
    Senator Brian Kavanagh and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Scramble to stop evictions after Supreme Court cripples NY moratorium
    Scramble to stop evictions after Supreme Court cripples NY moratorium
    President Joe Biden (Getty, iStock)
    Billions in allotted rent aid hasn’t gone out
    Billions in allotted rent aid hasn’t gone out
    10-2020 Jericho Turnpike in Commack (Google Maps)
    Commack shopping complex adding five new tenants
    Commack shopping complex adding five new tenants
    Kathy Hochul and William Hochul (Getty, Department of Justice/Wikimedia, iStock)
    Hochul has conflict with husband’s casino company
    Hochul has conflict with husband’s casino company
    Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Kathy Hochul faces tough decisions on real estate
    Kathy Hochul faces tough decisions on real estate
    Black homeownership’s Catch-22
    Black homeownership’s Catch-22
    Black homeownership’s Catch-22
    President Joe Biden (Getty)
    What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill for real estate
    What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill for real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.