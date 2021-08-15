It took only two weeks for The Who guitarist Pete Townshend to find a buyer for his historic, 245-year-old London mansion.

The famed rocker sold the 8,500-square-foot The Wick for the equivalent of $20.7 million, according to Mansion Global. He listed it late last month.

The property was built in 1775 and was restored and upgraded during Townshend’s ownership.

He bought the four-story home in 1996 but he wasn’t the first guitar hero to own it. The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood bought the property in the early 1970s. Wood built a recording studio in the basement and regularly hosted jam sessions and parties with his contemporaries.

“George Harrison would show up with the ‘Monty Python’ crew and we’d jam,” Wood wrote in his 2003 autobiography, according to the report.

The basement studio is now a TV lounge room. Multiple rooms offer views over the Thames River. No word on the new owner.

[MG] — Dennis Lynch