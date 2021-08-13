Open Menu

Gym, tan, flip: Snooki sells NJ beach house

“Jersey Shore” star collected twice she paid for home in Brick

Tri-State /
Aug.August 16, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her New Jersey beach house (Getty, Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors/Realtor)

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi won’t be yelling that the “cabs are here” at her New Jersey beach house anymore, after selling the property in Brick.

The “Jersey Shore” star sold the 4,792-square-foot home for $740,000, according to the New York Post. That’s twice what she and her husband Jionni LaValle paid for it in November 2015, before undertaking an expansion. The couple sold it earlier this year, according to the report.

The home was featured in the 2016 reality show “Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip.” While the concept of the show involved the couple quickly flipping a home, the two wound up holding onto it for five years.

The home was built in 2005 on a tenth of an acre along a canal, just yards away from the ocean. There is a boat lift, bulkhead and dock on the property. The buyer is a health care administrator and registered nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital, the Post reported.

Amenities include a wet bar, a gas fireplace, a primary bedroom with a balcony and space on the third floor for a playroom or media room.

Snooki also purchased a home in Toms River for $865,500. She has expressed interest in another season of her house-flipping reality program.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




