Ivan Lendl has always been known as a private person. That probably helped his tennis career, in which he won eight Grand Slam singles titles, but isn’t doing much for publicizing his home listing.

The legendary player listed his mansion in Cornwall, Connecticut, for $16.4 million back in March, but it has flown under the radar. The mansion is 18,000 square feet and sits on an enormous plot of land — 445 acres, according to TMZ.

The estate in Cornwall sits about two hours away from both New York City and Boston. The massive property has 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, as well as a number of amenities, including a gym, a locker room, an outdoor granite pool, a fishing pond, a barn and (no surprise) a tennis court.

According to the listing from Elyse Harney Real Estate, architect Allan Greenberg designed the home specifically for Lendl. The three-floor mansion was built in 1992. Previously, he had lived in a seven-bedroom mansion in Greenwich, from which he would commute to the U.S. Open, a tournament at which he made eight straight finals in the 1980s, winning three. That home, built in 1928, sold last spring for $5.2 million after listing for $11.9 million in 2018.

Lendl has made several efforts to sell the Cornwall property in the past. Realtor.com reported in 2016 that the property had been listed for $19.8 million, the same price it was listed for a couple of years earlier. He originally bought the property in the 1980s for around $4.2 million.

Lendl earned more than $21 million in prize money over the course of his career, winning the Australian Open twice and French Open three times in addition to the U.S. Open from 1985 to 1987. The native Czech was also a two-time Wimbledon finalist. In retirement, Lendl has coached tennis superstars Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev.

