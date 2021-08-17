Open Menu

Veteran ex-Cushman broker Stephen Preuss lands at Ripco

Dealmaker will head new Queens office after termination from Cushman & Wakefield in May

New York /
Aug.August 17, 2021 05:26 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stephen Preuss and Ripco's Gene Spiegelman (Ripco)

Stephen Preuss and Ripco’s Gene Spiegelman (Ripco)

Several months after his split from Cushman & Wakefield, top investment sales broker Stephen Preuss has landed at Ripco Real Estate.

Preuss has joined Ripco as a vice chairman, heading up a new office the commercial brokerage is opening in Kew Gardens, Queens, the company told The Real Deal. Preuss will build a team focused on outer-borough sales, with Ripco planning to add leasing professionals to the Kew Gardens office to focus on the Queens market.

Unlike Cushman & Wakefield, which had a territory system that assigned each sales broker a specific trade area, Preuss said he will have free rein at Ripco to pick up business wherever he can.

“It’s an open playing field,” he said. “It’s more of, add value where you can. I’ll be focusing on the Queens marketplace and other areas where I can execute and transact.”

Preuss previously led the Queens office for Cushman & Wakefield, where he was one of the brokerage’s top sales agents. But he was terminated from Cushman in May under dubious circumstances; sources told TRD at the time that it had to do with a disgruntled client.

Preuss declined to elaborate on the matter, beyond saying that “nothing was perfect” and that his exit from Cushman was a “mutual decision.”

In the new role. Preuss will be reunited with Gene Spiegelman, the former head of Cushman’s retail brokerage who jumped to Ripco as vice chairman and principal in 2018.

Cushman’s Gene Spiegelman leaving company for Ripco 

The veteran broker has sold more than 500 properties over the course of his career, which began at the former Massey Knakal Realty Services. Cushman acquired that brokerage in 2015.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Investment Salesripco real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Mid-August selling spree of multifamily, mixed-use buildings his i-sales market
    Mid-August selling spree of multifamily, mixed-use buildings hits i-sales market
    Mid-August selling spree of multifamily, mixed-use buildings hits i-sales market
    Total investment for the past four quarters in South Florida, Austin and Atlanta increased by 18.7 percent. (iStock)
    US investment sales rebound with one of busiest quarters ever
    US investment sales rebound with one of busiest quarters ever
    I-Sales: Ghost theater trades in Staten Island
    I-Sales: Ghost theater trades in Staten Island
    I-Sales: Ghost theater trades in Staten Island
    Marcus & Millichap reports record-high quarterly revenue, earnings
    Marcus & Millichap reports record-high quarterly revenue, earnings
    Marcus & Millichap reports record-high quarterly revenue, earnings
    NY investment sales market roars back
    New York City investment sales market roars back
    New York City investment sales market roars back
    Multifamily, industrial sales highlight strong week for mid-market deals
    Multifamily, industrial sales highlight strong week for mid-market deals
    Multifamily, industrial sales highlight strong week for mid-market deals
    From left: 3761 and 3769 10th Avenue in Inwood, 16 Dupont Street and 427 West 52nd Street with Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, Google Maps)
    City agencies grease the wheels of investment sales
    City agencies grease the wheels of investment sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.