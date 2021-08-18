Open Menu

Secrets of a seasoned Hamptons squatter revealed

A network of employees and contractors threw parties, ate leftovers, and enjoyed their bosses' estates while they were galavanting around the globe

Tri-State /
Aug.August 18, 2021 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Secrets of a seasoned Hamptons squatter revealed

(iStock)

A self-described veteran Hamptons squatter has revealed her methods as well as her code of ethics.

The moocher said she spent “summer after summer in my 20s living large” in the Hamptons entirely for free, according to a piece she wrote in the New York Post. The writer is identified only as “anonymous.”

More recently, the state’s eviction moratorium has allowed some renters to squat for long periods at their Hamptons rentals. Some owners have turned to the courts to kick them out.

But the Hamptons squatter’s routine far predated the pandemic and did not deny the rightful owners their abodes.

She found her way to the East End with a summer job at an East Hampton clothing store, and began squatting at multimillion-dollar mansions through service industry friends she met there.

When frienda found out a client would be away, they would invite everyone else over to the ownerless estate. The author said she usually stayed for a few days and sometimes as long as five.

Because the friends had worked with the homeowner before, they often knew the full-time staff, who were “always happy to see us,” the writer claimed.

Chefs enjoyed seeing leftovers eaten rather than trashed, and pool staff was happy to have a “bikini-clad body to swim in the painstakingly cleaned pool,” according to the first-person account.

If an employee didn’t know the interlopers, they just pretended to be regular guests, she said.

“My friends and I were equal parts fit, attractive and white,” the author wrote. “It’s sad, but that combination really does open doors.”

She said she had certain rules when squatting. She never ate in the formal dining rooms and never drank from the home’s supply of booze. She also never entered the main suite.

“It felt like the ultimate violation of privacy,” she wrote.

There was only one close call — when a homeowner found that some fishing gear was damaged. Chargers were never filed.

 [NYP] — Dennis Lynch

 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real EstateThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
    Over the past three years, eight states have enacted laws to make it easier to eliminate racial covenants from housing deeds. (iStock)
    States look to erase racial covenants from housing deeds
    States look to erase racial covenants from housing deeds
    Jeff Bezos and 212 Fifth Avenue (Daniel Oberhaus/Flickr, Google Maps)
    Jeff Bezos buys fifth unit at 212 Fifth Avenue
    Jeff Bezos buys fifth unit at 212 Fifth Avenue
    Demand for second homes in July fell 20% but the market hasn’t dried up. (iStock)
    Demand sinks for second homes
    Demand sinks for second homes
    Homes are “affordable” for less than 20 percent of SF residents (iStock)
    Buying a San Francisco home takes an income of at least $350K a year
    Buying a San Francisco home takes an income of at least $350K a year
    Subscribe to The Real Deal's YouTube channel for unparalleled, comprehensive multimedia coverage on all things real estate
    TRD’s YouTube channel: The place to watch all things real estate
    TRD’s YouTube channel: The place to watch all things real estate
    Home prices on Long Island continue to soar, with median prices up at least 19 percent from a year ago in each county. (iStock)
    Long Island home prices continue to soar, but a slowdown could be coming
    Long Island home prices continue to soar, but a slowdown could be coming
    Jessica Springsteen and 6 West Pond Drive (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Straight from the horse’s mouth: Famed stable asking $20M sells
    Straight from the horse’s mouth: Famed stable asking $20M sells
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.