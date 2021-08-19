Open Menu

Hilton timeshares arm buys distressed Midtown hotel for $58M

Orlando-based company had previously unveiled operating plan for property

New York /
Aug.August 19, 2021 01:07 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hilton Grand CEO Mark Wang, 12 East 48th Street and Henry Silverman of 54 Madison Partners (Hilton, Rinaldi, 54 Madison)

Hilton Grand CEO Mark Wang, 12 East 48th Street and Henry Silverman of 54 Madison Partners (Hilton, Rinaldi, 54 Madison)

Timeshare operator Hilton Grand Vacations now owns the site of its planned club dubbed “The Central” in Midtown after buying the distressed property from the development’s lender for $58 million.

The Orlando-based company, which was spun out from parent company Hilton in 2017, bought the 161-room hotel at 12 East 48th Street from 54 Madison Partners, property records filed with the city Thursday show.

The purchase price was $58.4 million for the newly constructed hotel, which the company is operating as a timeshare.

Hilton Grand had been working on its timeshare plans with the original developer of the hotel, Hidrock Properties. But Henry Silverman’s 54 Madison Partners, the mezzanine lender on the project, foreclosed on it.

“The Central at 5th has been constructed from the ground up to serve as an ideal base for our owners and guests to experience the best of Manhattan,” Hilton Grand Vacations CEO Mark Wang said in an announcement this month on the opening of the new club.

Representatives for Hilton Grand Vacations and 54 Madison Partners, an affiliate of Jefferies Financial Group, could not be immediately reached for comment on the sale.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    distressed propertieshiltonHotel Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hyatt Hotels CEO Mark Hoplamazian and Apple Leisure Group Chairman Alex Zozaya (Hyatt, Apple Leisure Group)
    Hyatt Hotels buys Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B
    Hyatt Hotels buys Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B
    Can Trump International Chicago bounce back?
    Can Trump International Chicago bounce back?
    Can Trump International Chicago bounce back?
    Distrikt Hotel and Stephen Ellman of Zeichner Ellman & Krause (Tripadvisor, Flintlock, ZEK)
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    How the pandemic both hampered and aided LA hotel development
    How the pandemic both hampered and aided LA hotel development
    How the pandemic both hampered and aided LA hotel development
    Starwood Property Trust CEO Barry Sternlicht (Getty, iStock)
    Washington is “putting kerosene on an open fire” with spending bills: Sternlicht
    Washington is “putting kerosene on an open fire” with spending bills: Sternlicht
    Atlas Hospitality Managing Member Raj Guru and Vinod Chand with 711 Seventh Avenue (Atlas, Google Maps)
    Atlas plans 401-room hotel at 711 Seventh Avenue
    Atlas plans 401-room hotel at 711 Seventh Avenue
    Lightstone Group CEO David Lichtenstein and 145 Bowery (Lightstone, Google Maps, Moxy Hotels)
    Lightstone receives $130M construction loan for new Moxy hotel on LES
    Lightstone receives $130M construction loan for new Moxy hotel on LES
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.