Open Menu

Grand Prospect Hall to be demolished

Brooklyn institution was sold to Angelo Rigas in assemblage last month

New York /
Aug.August 20, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Grand Prospect Hall at 263 Prospect Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps, iStock)

Grand Prospect Hall at 263 Prospect Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps, iStock)

UPDATED Aug. 20, 2021, 3:25 p.m.: After decades of hosting galas in Park Slope, the Grand Prospect Hall has been booked for a wrecking ball.

The iconic banquet hall was sold as part of an assemblage to Angelo Rigas through his company Gowanus Cubes in July. Now, demolition permits have been filed to knock it down, according to the Brooklyn Paper.

The Department of Buildings has not approved the permits yet, which cover connected buildings from 253 to 273 Prospect Avenue. It’s not clear what Rigas’ plan for the 60,000-square-foot lot, but under current zoning he could fit 120,660 square feet of residential or office space, according to an analysis by development software firm Gridics. An apartment building could be up to 50 feet tall and house nearly 180 units.

Read more

Rigas spent $30 million on the 12-property assemblage in mid-July.

Michael and Alice Halkias, the previous owners of the banquet hall, appeared in kitschy local commercials, a few movies and a parody on Saturday Night Live. They once planned to build an 11-story hotel next door, but it never materialized.

Months into the pandemic, Michael died of coronavirus complications at the age of 82. The Grand Prospect Hall closed at the beginning of the pandemic and never reopened.

The building, built in 1892, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. It has not been landmarked, though.

This has been updated to include the potential build-out of the lot.

[Brooklyn Paper] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynCommercial Real EstateDevelopmentPark Slope

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left:  VTS COO Patrick Kehoe, CTO Niall Smart and VTS CEO Nick Romito (VTS)
    VTS CTO Niall Smart and COO Patrick Kehoe resign
    VTS CTO Niall Smart and COO Patrick Kehoe resign
    Landmark Properties CEO J. Wesley Rogers and Blackstone CEO Steven Schwarzman (Landmark, Getty)
    Blackstone, Landmark Properties form $784M student housing joint venture
    Blackstone, Landmark Properties form $784M student housing joint venture
    Rhove CEO Calvin Cooper (Rhove)
    CRE for the people: New app aims to democratize property investment
    CRE for the people: New app aims to democratize property investment
    A Zumper report shows rents rose in cities where culture and college is a draw and stayed low where residents could work from home. (iStock)
    Vaccines rerouted the pandemic migration: report
    Vaccines rerouted the pandemic migration: report
    Life sciences sector poised to shatter records again in 2021
    Life sciences sector poised to shatter records again in 2021
    Life sciences sector poised to shatter records again in 2021
    HFZ's Ziel Feldman and Nir Meir
    Ziel Feldman calls Nir Meir a ‘sociopath,’ compares XI lender to mobsters
    Ziel Feldman calls Nir Meir a ‘sociopath,’ compares XI lender to mobsters
    Toys ‘R’ Us to be resurrected inside 400 Macy’s locations
    Toys ‘R’ Us to be resurrected inside 400 Macy’s locations
    Toys ‘R’ Us to be resurrected inside 400 Macy’s locations
    Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt, Richard Ravitch and Waterside Plaza (Brookfield, Getty, Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia)
    Brookfield buys remaining stake in Waterside Plaza from Richard Ravitch
    Brookfield buys remaining stake in Waterside Plaza from Richard Ravitch
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.