Buyers, suit up: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s massive home just hit the market.

Harris, the “How I Met Your Mother” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events” star, and Burtka, who appeared in both shows, listed their Harlem home at 2036 Fifth Avenue for $7.3 million, or $916 per square foot. Vickey Barron and Pacey Barron of Compass have the listing.

The asking price is more than twice the $3.6 million they paid for the five-story brownstone in 2013, as Curbed New York reported. They have since renovated the property with help from Los Angeles-based interior designer Trace Lehnhoff and New York architect Jeffrey Povero.

The 8,000-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms (and a den that could be converted to a fifth), four bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It features a 10-seat home theater, a furnished roof deck with a built-in gas grill and four outdoor spaces, including a 500-square-foot terraced garden.

But perhaps the coolest part of the home is a trick door that once led to Harris’ office.

The door opens by pressing the eyeball of a magician on a vintage poster nearby, according to a 2015 profile by Architectural Digest. The couple is willing to leave the piece for the next buyer.

Built in 1908, the home lived many lives before Harris and Burtka “met” the home years ago. It was previously a bed and breakfast, a speakeasy and a music school for girls.