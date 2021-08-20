Open Menu

The Weeknd’s $70M Bel Air buy vies for priciest of year

Musician acquired 33K sf mansion after selling Hidden Hills home to Madonna

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 20, 2021 06:00 PM
TRD Staff
The Weeknd and the 33,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion (Getty, Google Maps)

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd…just paid $70 million for a Bel Air mansion, among the priciest residential deals in Los Angeles this year.

The musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, bought the sprawling mansion on Barnaby Road in an off-market deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The sellers were Dutch media figure Reinout Oerlemans and wife Danielle, who bought the home that overlooks the Bel Air Country Club in 2015 for $21.4 million. The Oerlemans undertook a three-year-long renovation after buying the property, completely redesigning the interiors and adding 13,000 square feet to the property for the spa and other spaces.

The couple was not looking to sell the mansion until they were approached by Tesfaye’s brokers, Rayni and Branden Williams of Beverly Hills Estates, according to the Journal.

In April, Tesfaye sold his Hidden Hills home to Madonna for $19.3 million.

The Barnaby Road mansion spans 33,000 square feet and has nine bedrooms. The home and its 1.6 acres are packed with amenities, including a sports court, a hammam steam bath, both indoor and outdoor pools, a movie theater, gym, and music studio.

The area around the Bel Air Country Club is home to some massive homes. Spec developer Nile Niami recently sold a 24,000-square-foot project overlooking a different portion of the country club for $36 million. He originally wanted $65 million for the home.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch




    Bel AirCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estate

