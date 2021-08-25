Open Menu

3D home printer ICON raises $207M Series B

Startup has raised $266 million in equity since its founding in 2017

National /
Aug.August 25, 2021 09:33 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ICON CEO Jason Ballard (ICON)

ICON CEO Jason Ballard (ICON)

Austin-based construction startup ICON is ready to further expand its 3D printing after raising $207 million in Series B funding.

The company has raised $266 million in equity since it was founded in 2017. Norwest Venture Partners led the latest funding round, according to TechCrunch, with participation from other companies including 8VC, Fifth Wall, Moderne Ventures and Oakhouse Partners. The firm did not reveal a valuation.

Read more

ICON launched in March 2018 with the first permitted 3D-printed home in the country, a 350-square-foot house that took 48 hours to build. The company has since delivered more than two dozen such homes in the United States and Mexico, with more than half for those experiencing homelessness or chronic poverty as the company tackles affordable housing.

Earlier this year, ICON partnered with developer 3Strands on four homes. Two are already in contract. The other two aren’t expected to hit the market until the end of the month.

ICON utilizes proprietary Vulcan technology to print its 3D homes. The company recently unveiled a new system capable of printing homes up to 3,000 square feet at two times faster than its previous printers.

The company also has several space-based projects in the works with NASA.

ICON raised $35 million in Series A last August and reported almost 400 percent revenue growth annually and a tripling of its team last year, with plans to double it again this year.

With the latest funding round, ICON will look to build more 3D-printed homes, as well as scale production, commit to research and development and invest more in potential space-related tech advancements.

[TechCrunch] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionProptechTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Bungalow CEO Andrew Collins (Bungalow, iStock)
    Eyeing Sun Belt expansion, shared-living startup Bungalow raises $75M Series C
    Eyeing Sun Belt expansion, shared-living startup Bungalow raises $75M Series C
     440 Hamilton Avenue in White Plains and Rose Associates CEO Amy Rose (Perkins Eastman, Rose Associates)
    Rose Associates lands $182M loan for White Plains multifamily project
    Rose Associates lands $182M loan for White Plains multifamily project
    (Getty)
    DIYers are no longer racing for hammer and nail
    DIYers are no longer racing for hammer and nail
    From left:  VTS COO Patrick Kehoe, CTO Niall Smart and VTS CEO Nick Romito (VTS)
    VTS CTO Niall Smart and COO Patrick Kehoe resign
    VTS CTO Niall Smart and COO Patrick Kehoe resign
    The contractor was arrested for allegedly posing as a woman-owned business (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Contractor arrested for falsifying bids on public works projects
    Contractor arrested for falsifying bids on public works projects
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.