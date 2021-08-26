Open Menu

Upstate NY and Connecticut landlord accused of income discrimination

Dawn Homes allegedly rejected rent-voucher holders

Tri-State /
Aug.August 26, 2021 04:37 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

A landlord with properties in upstate New York and Connecticut is being accused of discriminating against federal voucher holders.

Dawn Homes, which also has properties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, allegedly either refused to accept federal housing vouchers or set up unfair income requirements for voucher holders. A complaint was filed by watchdog Westchester Residential Opportunities this month, according to LoHud.

Two years ago New York outlawed discriminating against renters based on income. Westchester, where the watchdog group is based, did the same at a local level in 2013.

Many voucher holders can’t meet a rental’s income requirements, which is why they are eligible for federal vouchers in the first place. New York state’s Division of Human Rights has said landlords cannot “set unreasonable income formulas.”

Read more

Westchester Residential Opportunities had testers call seven Dawn Homes properties and ask about renting apartments, posing as users of the Section 8 voucher program or Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program. After that disclosure, representatives from Dawn Homes allegedly mentioned illegal restrictions to get rid of the applicants.

Testing began in late 2019 and continued for nearly two years. According to the complaint, some testers were told that applicants must have income at least three times the annual rent — typically more than 50 percent or less of the area’s median income, which is what makes recipients eligible for Section 8.

A Dawn Homes spokesperson denied the charges and the director of marketing promised to investigate the allegations, LoHud reported.

Dawn Homes has properties in Albany, Syracuse, Ithaca, Rochester and the Hudson Valley, as well as in Danbury, Connecticut, according to the company’s website.

[LoHud] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    housing discriminationResidential Real Estatesection 8Upstate New York

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A statistical analysis found that lenders were 80 percent more likely to reject Black applicants for mortgages in 2019. (iStock)
    Secret bias in mortgage algorithms hurts borrowers of color
    Secret bias in mortgage algorithms hurts borrowers of color
    83 North Woodland Street in Englewood, NJ Michelle Paid Group (Signature Realty/Michelle Pais Group)
    Once asking $39M, NJ estate finally sells for 88% discount
    Once asking $39M, NJ estate finally sells for 88% discount
    15 Hudson Yards and 53 West 53 Street (Hudson Yards, 53W53)
    Manhattan luxury contracts dip, but units move at Hudson Yards, 53W53
    Manhattan luxury contracts dip, but units move at Hudson Yards, 53W53
    34 Desbrosses Street and Related CEO Jeff Blau (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Related scores $258M Blackstone loan for luxury Tribeca apartment building
    Related scores $258M Blackstone loan for luxury Tribeca apartment building
    (Getty)
    Westchester ponders right-to-counsel for tenants
    Westchester ponders right-to-counsel for tenants
    Indulge your extravagant home fantasies with TRD’s Select Spaces
    Indulge your extravagant home fantasies with TRD’s Select Spaces
    Indulge your extravagant home fantasies with TRD’s Select Spaces
    126 East 57th Street and Rotem Rosen of MRR Capital (Google Maps)
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (Getty, iStock)
    Canadian PM Trudeau pledges two-year ban on foreign home buyers
    Canadian PM Trudeau pledges two-year ban on foreign home buyers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.