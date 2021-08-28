The Seattle Supersonics are long gone, but the house of its most famous coach is still around — and is now for sale.

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell has listed the modest Seattle spread for $2.6 million.

The former NBA player and coach bought the property when he coached the Supersonics in the mid-1970s, according to the Los Angeles Times. The team later became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The property is outside the city limits of Seattle on Mercer Island, a roughly 13-square-mile island in Lake Washington and one of the most affluent communities in the country.

The 4,250-square-foot house was built in 1973 and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms on 0.4 acres.

The home appears newly renovated, but retains some of its original features, including wood-paneled walls and built-in bookshelves. The main level includes a wraparound deck.

The primary suite has a huge bathroom with skylights, a soaking tub, a hot tub and an open shower, presumably large enough to accommodate someone at least 6-foot-9.

The 11-time NBA champion played from the mid-1950s through the late 1960s, earning five MVP honors and 12 All-Star appearances, among numerous other accolades.

He started coaching the Boston Celtics as a player-coach in 1966 and later coached the Sacramento Kings as well as the Sonics. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach.

