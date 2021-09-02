Open Menu

Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss to buy Puck penthouse

Star couple pick up final unsold unit at Kushner Companies’ Nolita project

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2021 04:48 PM
TRD Staff
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss with the Puck building (Getty, Kushner Companies)

Joshua Kushner is keeping it in the family: The venture capitalist is in contract to buy a unit at Puck Penthouses, developed by Kushner Companies.

Kushner and his wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss, are in contract to purchase the unit on Lafayette Street in Nolita, the Wall Street Journal reported. The last asking price was $42.5 million.

It’s not clear what the closing price will be, but a friends-and-family discount would save on New York’s pesky mansion tax.

This was the final unit remaining in the condo project, according to Journal.

Penthouse 1, a duplex of more than 7,200 square feet, includes a library, home theater and barrel-vaulted ceilings. The unit also comes with around 5,100 square feet of outdoor space, including a putting green and hot tub.

The apartment has been on the market at $42.5 million since March 2019, but was listed in 2015 for $66 million before shifting on and off the market. It was previously reported that the apartment was rented for $1.25 million annually.

Kushner, the founder of Thrive Capital, has no role with his family’s real estate company.

The couple has been on a spending spree of late. Last year, Kushner and Kloss were revealed as the buyers of a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach, which set them back $23.5 million.

Puck Penthouses has a history of renting out units before finding a buyer. Two years ago, Penthouse III was leased for $57,000 a month before selling for $18 million.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.