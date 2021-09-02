Supermodel Maria Kimberly’s Southampton estate will be up for sale at a no-reserve auction Sept. 21.

Kimberly, who has appeared in Balenciaga ads and Vogue, built the home with her husband and real estate mogul Jay Landesman in 2004. She continued to work on the interior design of the house, which was finished in 2017.

The home, at 68 Ridge Road, is situated on a 2.3-acre lot. The 6,000-square-foot residence itself has five bedrooms and nearly $2 million in designer furnishings.

Outside, there is a gunite pool and pool house with a bathroom and full kitchen. A separate cottage has a gym on the main level, a second-floor studio with a bathroom and room for a small car. A larger garage is beneath the main house.

“The house has rarely been used and is in impeccable condition. Most of the bedrooms have never even been slept in,” Nate Schar, director of luxury real estate for Heritage Auctions, said in a statement. “Bidders will have the opportunity to own an exceptional, like-new property close to everything Southampton has to offer.”