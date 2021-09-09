Blink and you missed it: Gloria Vanderbilt’s former Manhattan pad on Beekman Place lasted just a month on the market.

The apartment at 30 Beekman Place was asking for only $1.1 million — but came with $4,311 in monthly maintenance fees — when it was listed near the end of July. It’s not clear what the closing price will be, but a contract has been signed, according to the New York Post.

An artist and fashion designer, Vanderbilt — the mother to CNN’s Anderson Cooper — passed away in 2019. Vanderbilt grew up on the Upper East Side, but moved to her recently sold apartment in 1997 and lived there until her death.

The second-floor apartment comes with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Features include an eat-in kitchen, windowed foyer, formal dining room and wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Amenities in the building, which was erected in 1931, include a gym and a bike room.

Brown Harris Stevens had the listing, which notes that a ground-floor apartment belonging to Vanderbilt and was being used as an artist’s studio is also available for sale.

The apartment hasn’t been renovated since Vanderbilt moved in more than two decades ago. The Turtle Bay pad is in a slightly isolated area of the city, east of First Avenue and just a couple of blocks north of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt’s childhood home on the Upper East Side went into foreclosure last year after the developers who purchased it defaulted on a construction loan. They had hoped to convert the East 72nd Street mansion into high-end condos. B+B Capital partnered with Mink Development to buy the home for $19 million in 2014.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner