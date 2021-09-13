Open Menu

Blackstone bails on $3B acquisition of Soho China

Investment giant cited “lack of sufficient progress” from regulators amid increased government scrutiny

National /
Sep.September 13, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Soho China CEO Zhang Xin (Getty)

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Soho China CEO Zhang Xin (Getty)

Blackstone has pulled the plug on its $3.05 billion acquisition of Soho China, initially announced three months ago.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the investment giant revealed it was killing the bid, a 30 percent premium on Soho China’s stock price, over a “lack of sufficient progress” from government regulators needed to approve the deal, according to CNN.

Soho China has developed over 54 million square of real estate in China since its founding by Zhang Xin and her husband, Pan Shiyi, in 1995, according to its website. The Blackstone deal was scuttled amid efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to pursue “common prosperity,” including increased scrutiny of foreign investments and pressure on business magnates to share more of their wealth. The move was seen as a way for the couple to reduce their exposure to China; Xin and Shiyi were set to retain a 9 percent stake in the firm under the original terms of the deal.

For Blackstone, the deal would have been its biggest investment in China yet. Soho China first revealed discussions with overseas investors back in March, but the pandemic put those talks on the backburner as declining rents in major Chinese cities and a dearth of projects in the pipeline placed the office developer under increased financial pressure.

The New York Times reports that shares in Soho China fell by one-third on Monday on news of the scuttled deal.

Soho China isn’t the only major Chinese developer facing a perilous financial situation. The ongoing spiral of the country’s second-largest property developer, Evergrande, has investors fearful of a collapse that could have a broad impact on the country’s property markets. In July, it was revealed that the deeply indebted company’s stock price had dropped 70 percent year-over-year. At the time, Evergrande was facing with close to $300 billion in liabilities.

Read more

[CNN] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BlackstonechinaCommercial Real EstateSOHO China Ltd.

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    RXR Realty CEO Scott Rechler and 475 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    RXR gets $143M refi for Brooklyn apartment complex
    RXR gets $143M refi for Brooklyn apartment complex
    Public proptech company revenues up 71% as M&A surges
    As public proptech sector expands, revenues and deal activity surge
    As public proptech sector expands, revenues and deal activity surge
    Urban Edge CEO Jeffrey S Olson with the Yonkers Gateway Center (left) Bergen Town Center (Urban Edge)
    Urban Edge to add housing, other uses to New Jersey, Yonkers malls
    Urban Edge to add housing, other uses to New Jersey, Yonkers malls
    Amira Yunis (Sarcoma Foundation of America)
    Top retail broker Amira Yunis dead at 51
    Top retail broker Amira Yunis dead at 51
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and American Express CEO Stephen Squeri (Getty, American Express)
    Microsoft, AmEx push back office returns
    Microsoft, AmEx push back office returns
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 770 Broadway (Getty, VNO)
    Facebook still looking for space in NYC
    Facebook still looking for space in NYC
    From left: Phoenix, Tampa and Las Vegas had the largest rises in rent, according to a Yardi report. (iStock)
    Rents rise in all big US cities, a pandemic first
    Rents rise in all big US cities, a pandemic first
    478-482 Broadway and 155 Spring Street with KPG Funds founders Gregory Kraut and Rod Kritsberg (VNO, KPG)
    Office developer is buyer of Vornado’s Soho buildings
    Office developer is buyer of Vornado’s Soho buildings
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.