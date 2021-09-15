Open Menu

Co-living startup The Collective set to lose flagship development project

UK-based company behind on $49 million mortgage for Williamsburg development site

New York /
Sep.September 15, 2021 07:00 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of  555 Broadway and Reza Merchant (ODA Architecture, reSITE)

A rendering of The Collective’s 555 Broadway and Reza Merchant (ODA Architecture, reSITE)

Co-living startup The Collective is set to lose its flagship shared-living development project as the pandemic takes its toll on the $1 billion company’s business.

The U.K.-based company is behind on the $49 million mortgage for its Williamsburg development site at 555 Broadway, where the firm had planned to build a 500-apartment tower, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The lender on the site, the Kalikow family’s Gamma Real Estate, has hired a team at Cushman & Wakefield led by Dan O’Brien and Adam Spies to market the loan for sale to a buyer that could take control of the property.

A spokesperson for The Collective said the company is “considering a number of options to take the project forward.”

A representative for Gamma did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Collective, founded by Reza Merchant in 2010, is on the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report from React News via Bisnow. The struggling company hired Credit Suisse in June to pursue a potential sale but The Collective didn’t find any takers and is burning cash.

The Collective hired FTI Consulting to guide it through administration, a process similar to bankruptcy for entities in the U.K., the outlet reported.

The company owns a co-living outpost in Long Island City at the Paper Factory and previously announced plans for others on North 8th Street in Williamsburg and one in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

But the Williamsburg location near Broadway Triangle was to be the largest property in its portfolio. The Collective bought the site for $25.5 million in 2018 and earlier this year released renderings for a 28-story building designed by ODA New York with a price tag of $450 million.

The plan called for 500 apartments a mix of traditional rentals and short-stay rooms as well as shared office space, retail, community facilities and amenities including a rooftop pool.

However, the co-living business was hit hard by the pandemic and The Collective’s mortgage on its development site matured in July after the borrower negotiated an extension with Gamma earlier this year.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatestartupsWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel entrance (Marriott)
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel to shutter West Harrison property
    Renaissance Westchester Hotel to shutter West Harrison property
    Measurabl CEO Matt Ellis
    Real estate sustainability platform Measurabl raises $50M in Series C round
    Real estate sustainability platform Measurabl raises $50M in Series C round
    (Getty Images)
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    Outdoor dining in Times Square at Tony's Di Napoli (Getty)
    Sidewalk space a hot commodity as city mulls permanent outdoor dining
    Sidewalk space a hot commodity as city mulls permanent outdoor dining
    1 Boerum Place in Brooklyn and Avery Hall founding partner Avi Fisher (Avery Hall)
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy with Executive Chair Jeffrey Bezos
    Amazon to open 100 more US facilities in September
    Amazon to open 100 more US facilities in September
    The Springs Tavern (Compass)
    Two East Hampton restaurants are up for sale
    Two East Hampton restaurants are up for sale
    National chains paid 95% of rent, while mom-and-pop shops paid 89%. (iStock)
    August retail rent payments close to 2019 levels
    August retail rent payments close to 2019 levels
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.