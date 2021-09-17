Open Menu

Modular construction works for luxury homes, too

Buyers seeking quick builds scoop up manufactured properties

New York /
Sep.September 17, 2021 10:13 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Quick turnaround times have luxury buyers considering modular as an alternative to traditional construction for grandiose homes. (iStock)

Quick turnaround times have luxury buyers considering modular as an alternative to traditional construction for grandiose homes. (iStock)

Modular construction, long associated with mobile homes, has gone high-end.

A market is developing for luxury modular homes as buyers look to take advantage of the quick turnarounds that factory manufacturing provides.

Anecdotes abound of the growing luxury market for modular homes. According to the Wall Street Journal, a seven-bedroom home with a pool, a pool house and other amenities designed by Resolution 4 Architecture sold in Bridgehampton, New York, last year for $4.7 million, its full asking price.

In general, modular construction appears to be ramping up nationwide. Seattle-based Method Homes reported a 50 percent increase in sales of prefab homes last year. The company built a new factory to keep up with demand.

Read more

The biggest advantage to building luxury modular is that turnaround times can be faster, as site preparation and foundation work can happen simultaneously to the factory manufacturing of a home, which is then delivered to the property and assembled, the publication reported.

Manufacturing companies are also able to automate much of the construction process. This allows them to keep costs down and avoid some of the problems in the construction industry, such as labor shortages.

Modular homes aren’t for everyone, though, especially clients who want the flexibility to change their minds mid-project. Many modular builders cannot alter design decisions after manufacturing begins. Additionally, not every site is good for a modular home, especially if transportation limits don’t allow the home to reach the property.

Modular construction has the backing of one of the world’s richest people, Warren Buffett. MiTek, owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, recently launched a modular building venture. Another of the world’s wealthiest, Elon Musk, lives in a 375-square-foot modular unit.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real Estatemodular constructionModular housingResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wells Fargo hit with $400M suit for breach of contract linked to robo-signing scandal
    Wells Fargo hit with $400M suit for breach of contract linked to robo-signing scandal
    Wells Fargo hit with $400M suit for breach of contract linked to robo-signing scandal
    11 West 121st Street
    5 historic brownstones and the Harlem Renaissance
    5 historic brownstones and the Harlem Renaissance
    The slowing of the housing market has squeezed the profit margins of house-flipping investors. (iStock)
    Profit margins on fixer-uppers fall to 10-year low
    Profit margins on fixer-uppers fall to 10-year low
    The Saratoga County construction company owner defrauded homebuyers and lenders out of $1 million, spending money on himself or other jobs rather than the homes he promised to build. (iStock)
    Upstate homebuilder gets prison for failing to deliver
    Upstate homebuilder gets prison for failing to deliver
    Ribbon co-founders Shaival Shah and Wei Gan (Ribbon, iStock)
    Homebuying startup Ribbon to take on Midwest, West Coast markets
    Homebuying startup Ribbon to take on Midwest, West Coast markets
    (Compass)
    Waterfront home in Water Mill asks $19.5M
    Waterfront home in Water Mill asks $19.5M
    Loy Carlos leaves Corcoran for Serhant luxury unit
    Loy Carlos leaves Corcoran for Serhant luxury unit
    Loy Carlos leaves Corcoran for Serhant luxury unit
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Now streaming: the debut episode of Deconstruct, TRD’s new podcast
    Now streaming: the debut episode of Deconstruct, TRD’s new podcast
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.