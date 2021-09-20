Open Menu

Two years after its IPO fail, WeWork will go public

Humbled flex-office firm slated to start trading Oct. 21 under the symbol WE

National /
Sep.September 20, 2021 06:54 PM
By Erik Engquist and Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Two years after its IPO fail, WeWork will go public

WeWork CEO is Sandeep Mathrani (Wework)

Google the phrase “WeWork going public” and among the questions that pop up are: “When did WeWork go public?”

The answer is, it never really did. But late next month, retail investors will finally have the chance to own a piece of the coworking giant.

WeWork announced Monday that its merger with a special purpose acquisition company, floated in January and announced in March, will be completed a month from now.

The news, like the announcement six months ago about its SPAC merger, comes with far less fanfare and controversy than WeWork’s initial bid to become a public company. Two years ago, under then-CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann, the firm prompted a business drama of the first order by unveiling plans for an IPO and then nearly collapsing in the span of a few months.

Read more

The firm’s rise to a $47 billion valuation (by its star-struck private investors, in any case) on the charismatic Neumann’s promise of revolutionizing office work with shared spaces, followed by a stunning fall, prompted books, a documentary and thousands of stories that evolved from breathless to smug.

When the smoke cleared, the self-dealing and swashbuckling Neumann had been bought out for an ungodly sum by chastened main investor SoftBank and replaced by Sandeep Mathrani, who set about stabilizing the once high-flying firm before it burned bridges the way it had burned cash. Still, it lost about $3 billion last year and would have ceased to exist if SoftBank had not bailed out its wayward son with cash infusions.

Given the mess he inherited — and the onset of the worst pandemic since the Spanish flu a century ago — the turnaround under Mathrani has gone as well as the company could have expected.

To go public, WeWork will merge with BowX Acquisition Corp. The special purpose acquisition company was formed by the venture fund Bow Capital’s management team, including Vivek Ranadivé and Murray Rode. BowX stockholders will meet Oct. 19 to approve the merger.

If they do, the deal would close on Oct. 21 and the combined entity would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WE.”

The deal is valued at $9 billion and will provide WeWork with $1.3 billion in cash. The company said it will use the money to fund future growth plans. The planned merger already has the approval of WeWork and BowX’s boards of directors.

BowX shares were trading at $9.74 when its future as WeWork was revealed. It traded as high as $13.93 in early April but has since slipped, closing at $9.99 Monday. Its market capitalization is about $603 million.








      Reprints & Permissions
      Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
      Share via Shortlink
      Tags
      Co-workingCommercial Real EstateWeWork

      Related Articles

      arrow_forward_ios
      Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)
      Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
      Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
      WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
      WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
      WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
      Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)
      Another head rolls at WeWork
      Another head rolls at WeWork
      Marcus & Millichap says it was the target of a cyber attack
      Marcus & Millichap says it was the target of a cyber attack
      Marcus & Millichap says it was the target of a cyber attack
      2307 Beverley Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn (Getty)
      Sears closing up shop in New York City
      Sears closing up shop in New York City
      All Storage CEO Jay Schuminsky and CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic (All Storage, CBRE)
      All Storage courts $1B-plus sale with CBRE
      All Storage courts $1B-plus sale with CBRE
      Getting orders to doorsteps in as little as 15 minutes requires companies to lease lots of space close to customers in targeted markets. (iStock)
      Rapid-delivery startups gobble up space in NYC
      Rapid-delivery startups gobble up space in NYC
      The Centre at Purchase at 1, 2, 3, 4 Manhattanville Road with George Comfort & Sons CEO Peter Duncan (George Comfort & Sons)
      Westchester office park owned by George Comfort & Sons slated for auction
      Westchester office park owned by George Comfort & Sons slated for auction
      arrow_forward_ios

      The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.