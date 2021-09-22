Open Menu

Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss selling Puck Penthouses condo

Couple recently went into contract for larger unit in Kushner-developed building

New York /
Sep.September 22, 2021 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss, with the Puck Building at 295 Lafayette Street (Photos via Getty, Ceros)

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss aren’t only buying a condo in the Kushner Companies-developed Puck Penthouses — they’re trying to sell one, too.

The celebrity couple recently listed Penthouse V in the Nolita condo project for $23.5 million. Kushner and Kloss bought the duplex for $18 million in 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal, $11.5 million below the unit’s 2017 listing price.

The 5,700-square-foot unit was renovated by the couple and comes with barrel-vaulted brick ceilings and original columns and cast iron beams. The unit has four bedrooms, including a primary suite and a gas fireplace. Amenities include a private elevator, a home gym and a great room spanning about 1,000 square feet.

While the couple is listing their unit, they aren’t going anywhere — they’re upgrading to a larger unit in the building. Earlier this month, the venture capitalist and his supermodel wife went into contract on Penthouse I, which had a last listing price of $42.5 million. The building’s top unit was previously listed in 2015 for $66 million before shifting on and off the market.

By asking price alone, it was the most expensive condo sold to enter into contract during the week before Labor Day, a week that represented a 15-year high for the market for the time of year.

The couple’s new unit is bigger, encompassing 7,200 square feet with a library and home theater, in addition to 5,100 square feet of outdoor space that includes a putting green and a hot tub.

Kushner has no role with the family’s real estate company, but instead works as the founder of Thrive Capital.

The Puck unit trade comes as the famous couple has been on a spending spree. Last year, they were revealed as the buyers of a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach, costing them $23.5 million.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatekushner companiesnolitaResidential Real Estate

