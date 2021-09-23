Open Menu

Arel Capital’s Richard Leibovitch sells 220 Central Park South unit for $33M

Residential real estate investor was asking $36 million in 2020

New York /
Sep.September 23, 2021 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
220 Central Park South and Arel Capital’s Richard Leibovitch (Arel, Robert A.M. Stern Architects)

220 Central Park South and Arel Capital’s Richard Leibovitch (Arel, Robert A.M. Stern Architects)

Arel Capital co-founder Richard Leibovitch has closed on the sale of his 3,700-square-foot apartment at 220 Central Park South for $33 million, as luxury discounts narrow from the height of the pandemic.

Leibovitch was asking $36 million for the unit in January 2020 before chopping the price by $3 million six months later, according to Compass. The 8 percent discount was in line with residential deals in Manhattan’s luxury market, down from an average discount of 11 percent since the start of the year.

The Canadian-born real estate investor bought the 31st-floor condo in December 2018 for $26 million, meaning he pocketed a 26 percent appreciation. He sold it to the Jonathan D. Lewis Trust. Leibovitch also owns a townhouse in the West Village and a condo at the Galleria in Midtown, property records show.

While luxury developers faced pandemic-era pressure to clear their unsold condo inventories, individual resellers were more likely to sit tight – provided they could afford to do so. The well-heeled buyers at 220 Central Park South have fetched $1 billion in sales for sponsor Vornado.

Two of the three largest home purchases in U.S. history took place there. Tech entrepreneur Joe Tsai bought two floors in June for $157 million, while hedge fund manager Ken Griffin bought four floors in 2019 for $238 million.

This story was updated to include other residential properties that Leibovitch owns.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    220 Central Park SouthBillionaires RowNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Quay Tower at 50 Bridge Park Drive and 90 Furman Street (StreetEasy, Compass)
    Brooklyn Heights condo tops luxury contracts at $2.6K per square foot
    Brooklyn Heights condo tops luxury contracts at $2.6K per square foot
    Glut reaction: NYC’s unsold condo inventory is finally receding
    Glut reaction: NYC’s unsold condo inventory is finally receding
    Glut reaction: NYC’s unsold condo inventory is finally receding
    1 Boerum Place in Brooklyn and Avery Hall founding partner Avi Fisher (Avery Hall)
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    One Boerum Place lands $177M recapitalization
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    Brooklyn luxury contracts last week led by $4.3M Cobble Hill condo
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park penthouse listed for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    Art collectors’ Sugimoto-curated 432 Park condo lists for $135M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.