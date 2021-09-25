Open Menu

Robbie Williams asks $9.2M for his sprawling English estate

Last year was a banner year for country house sales in the United Kingdom

Sep.September 25, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
British pop star Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Fields are looking to sell an English country estate (Getty Images, Knight Frank)

British pop star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Fields, aim to sell their English country estate in a strong market for the stately properties.

The couple is asking £6.75 million, or $9.2 million, for the 72-acre property in Compton Bassett, Wiltshire, according to Mansion Global.

The estate has its roots in the mid-1500s, when an English politician bought the property and its manor house from the royal family. Another home was built a century later, then torn down in the 1920s and replaced by the mansion that stands there today, appropriately dubbed Compton Bassett House.

Architect Sir Norman Foster owned the home prior to Williams and may have directed some work on the property, but details are unclear beyond the assumption any renovation was high quality.

It totals almost 20,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, all of which are suites. The estate also has a “leisure complex” with a gym, indoor swimming pool, sauna and changing rooms.

Besides woodlands, the expansive grounds include formal gardens as well as a tennis court, soccer field, and helicopter hangar. It also has a staff duplex and detached cottage.

Country homes were somewhat tough to sell before the pandemic swept the U.K. and compelled wealthy urbanites who could afford a second or third home to seek more expansive living arrangements outside cities. Just five country homes sold for more than $20 million in 2018 and only one hit that mark in 2019. At least 19 sold above that last year.

 [Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch




