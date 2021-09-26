The Killers’ lead guitarist and co-founder Dave Keuning is on top, as one of the band’s songs goes, after paying $9.6 million for a Hollywood Hills mansion.

Grindr founder Joel Simkhai sold the 8,400-square-foot property at 7100 La Presa Drive, according to Dirt.

The deal wasn’t a perfect match for Simkhai, who bought the home in 2017 for $10.5 million. He listed it last year for just under $10 million.

Simkhai owns another Hollywood Hills home, and earlier this year bought a 7,000-square-foot penthouse in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood.

The home on La Presa Drive was built in 1989 and has a modern design with some Spanish Colonial design hallmarks, including arched doorways and a terracotta tile roof.

Amenities include a movie theater and wine lounge. There are six bedrooms and the main suite has a private balcony. The rear of the home opens to a fire pit and lounge area as well as an infinity edge pool and a spa. There is also a two-car garage and a detached guest house. The property totals about an acre. It is less than a mile from the popular hilltop restaurant Yamashiro Gardens and Hollywood Boulevard.

Keuning also owns a property outside San Diego and a condominium in Las Vegas, where he formed the Killers with lead vocalist Brandon Flowers. In addition to “On Top,” some of the band’s more recognized songs include “Mr. Brightside,” “All These Things You’ve Done” and “Read My Mind.” [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch