Bryan Cranston buys Central Park west co-op for $5.6M

Breaking Bad star breaks the bank for new digs a short walk from Lincoln Center

New York /
Sep.September 27, 2021 05:40 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Matthew Elo
Bryan Cranston & photos of 41 Central Park West, Unit 6B (Getty Images, compass.com)

A note to the doormen of Central Park West: keep an eye out for The One Who Knocks.

Last month, Bryan Cranston, star of Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle, dropped $5.6 million for a two-bedroom co-op just a pizza’s throw from the park, public records show.

The two-bed, two-bath apartment sits in Harperley Hall, the 94-unit building at 41 Central Park West that once housed Madonna and Sean Penn. The 12-story structure was built in 1910 and features a 24/7 gatehouse for added security. The corner unit purchased by Cranston boasts Central Park views from two balconies, a wood-burning fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with Sub Zero and Gaggenau appliances.

Read more

Investment banker Ed Hajim listed the unit in December for $5.75 million. It was last sold in 2015 for $5.4 million, public records show.

The purchase comes as Manhattan’s luxury market heats up and pandemic-era price concessions continue to disappear.

Joshua Wesoky of Compass had the listing. He declined to comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
