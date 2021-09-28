Open Menu

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key sells 56 Leonard pad for $5M

Key was seeking $5.5M for Tribeca unit

New York /
Sep.September 28, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Keegan Michael-Key Peels Away from Tribeca “Jenga” Tower for $5M (56 Leonard Tribeca, Getty)

Keegan Michael-Key is pulling out of his piece in the famous “Jenga Building” at 56 Leonard Street.

The comedian and actor was asking $5.49 million for his 35th-floor unit at the Alexico Group building, famously designed by Herzog & de Meuron. Ultimately, property records show Key sold it for $5 million, according to the New York Post. The buyer of the unit has not been publicly identified.

The unit comes with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, spanning 1,624 square feet. Features of the unit include floor-to-ceiling windows, an open kitchen and two terraces.

Additional amenities are included in the building, which stands out when gazing at the Tribeca sky. Residents can help themselves to a 75-foot infinity pool with a sundeck, a gym, a sauna and a steam room. Other celebrity residents who have shacked up in the building include R&B crooner Frank Ocean.

Key is taking a slight hit on the unit he bought about three years ago. At the time, Key purchased the unit from an anonymous LLC for $5.2 million. The same entity purchased the unit two years earlier for $5.1 million.

Other pieces of the “Jenga Building” have been selling at higher prices. In early August, a penthouse in the building went into contract. While the final sales price hasn’t been disclosed, the asking price for the unit was $50 million. That unit includes 7,779 square feet of space with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and three terraces.

Alexico Group spent more than a decade working on creating the building before closings for units began in 2016. Within a month of sales launching in 2013, half of the building’s units were reportedly in contract for $450 million.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




