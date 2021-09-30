Open Menu

Michael Lorber sells Sag Harbor home for $5M

Former “Million Dollar Listing” star accepts 23% discount from asking price

Sep.September 30, 2021 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Realtor Michael Lorber with the Sag Harbor house (Out East, Getty)

Former “Million Dollar Listing” star Michael Lorber is no stranger to selling expensive properties. But on one recent sale, Lorber knew the home more intimately than usual.

Lorber recently sold his home at 2 Glover Street in Sag Harbor for an even $5 million, according to the New York Post. The price might have been a disappointment for Lorber, who was initially seeking close to $6.5 million.

A former whaling captain’s residence, the house was built more than two centuries ago, in 1810. The five-bedroom home comes with seven fireplaces, a media room, an eat-in kitchen and a library. Designer Nick Olsen recently reimagined the house.

The Glover House, as it’s sometimes known, was expanded in 1850 to include a carriage house. In mid-2015, the four-bathroom house came to market seeking $4.3 million and changed hands later that year for nearly $4 million.

Other features of the home include a deck, a garden and a gunite pool. There are also two off-street parking spaces, one more than many Sag Harbor homes have.

Elliman’s Adam Hofer was listed as a broker in the transaction along with Lorber. It’s not clear who bought the property.

Lorber moved about 15 minutes down the road, from Sag Harbor to Water Mill. The Douglas Elliman broker claimed Sag Harbor was getting “too crowded” in deciding to move to a home he was initially asked to sell.

The discount Lorber swallowed is something he’s been on the other side of in his personal real estate dealings. In 2012, Lorber paid $1.3 million for a pad in Palm Beach that was asking slightly less than $1.5 million.

Lorber, the son of Douglas Elliman’s executive chairman, Howard Lorber, starred in the first season of “Million Dollar Listing New York” with Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant, who remain on the series.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




