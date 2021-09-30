Open Menu

Cammeby’s nabs NJ apartments for $20M in suburban play

120-unit portfolio closed at a sub-4% cap rate

Tri-State /
Oct.October 01, 2021 08:00 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Cammeby’s founder Rubin Schron and 315-441 Academy Terrace (prabook.com)

In another bet on the Garden State, an affiliate of Cammeby’s International picked up a 120-unit multifamily building for $20.5 million in Linden this week. The seller was an LLC associated with accounting firm Citrin Cooperman and New York landowner, the late Charles Dimston.

Kislak Company senior vice president Jeff Squires, who arranged the New Jersey deal, said the building at 315-441 Academy Terrace closed at a sub-4-percent cap rate, an indication of the property’s “tremendous demand.” Kislak marketed the 1950s-era property exclusively and Cammeby’s closed within 30 days of signing.

Read more

Squires said the area, just west of Staten Island, has benefited from an influx of New York City renters. A frenzy for suburban homes has also pushed potential buyers into the New Jersey rental pool, stoking the multifamily market.

In June, Cammeby’s co-signed for one of the largest New Jersey apartment deals in recent memory, The Real Deal reported, purchasing 5,300 units for over $1 billion in a joint venture with Harbor Group.

Akin to Sunnyfield, the properties were at least a half-century old, offering the buyers the opportunity to complete capital improvements, then hike rents to meet demand in the northern and central parts of the state.

Squires said the Linden building, owned and well-maintained by the Dimston family for the past 70 years, offers “massive value-add potential.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNew JerseyTri-state

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1 Crosby Street (LoopNet)
    Land Finance buys SoHo building for $24M
    Land Finance buys SoHo building for $24M
    Sen. Jessica Ramos is the bill's sponsor (Getty, Facebook via Ramos)
    State bill would allow street-vendor free-for-all in NYC
    State bill would allow street-vendor free-for-all in NYC
    SL Green buys stake in 1601 Broadway for $121M
    SL Green buys stake in 1601 Broadway for $121M
    SL Green buys stake in 1601 Broadway for $121M
    Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    City Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    City Council committee approves Windermere office conversion
    Rialto sues to recover $18M on Diamond District building after owner’s murder-suicide
    Rialto sues to recover $18M on Diamond District building after owner’s murder-suicide
    Rialto sues to recover $18M on Diamond District building after owner’s murder-suicide
    Ladder Capital CEO Brian Harris (Getty, Ladder Capital)
    Nonbank CRE lenders expect bumper year
    Nonbank CRE lenders expect bumper year
    Singaporean REIT acquires US industrial portfolios for $3B
    Singaporean REIT acquires US industrial portfolios for $3B
    Singaporean REIT acquires US industrial portfolios for $3B
    German investor buying 100 Pearl Street office tower for $850M
    German investor buying 100 Pearl Street office tower for $850M
    German investor buying 100 Pearl Street office tower for $850M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.