Open Menu

Gene Simmons finally kisses Beverly Hills mansion goodbye

Simmons sells 13K sf property, nearly a year after listing it for $25M

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 01, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gene Simmons and the Beverly Hills property (Getty, The Altman Brothers / Douglas Elliman)

Gene Simmons and the Beverly Hills property (Getty, The Altman Brothers / Douglas Elliman)

Glam rock legend Gene Simmons has sold his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion nearly a year after listing it — and for considerably less than its highest asking price.

The Kiss co-founder and wife Shannon Tweed sold the custom-built property for $16 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The couple bought the two-acre property at 2650 Benedict Canyon Drive in 1986 for $1.3 million, according to the report. They demolished a relatively small home there and built a 13,400-square-foot mansion. Simmons estimates they put about $12 million into the property.

The rocker listed the property last October for $22 million, but the house went unsold. It reappeared on the market in March for $25 million. By mid-May, the price had dropped to $20 million.

Last fall, Simmons said he and Tweed were fed up with “unacceptable” taxes in Beverly Hills and were decamping to a 24-acre estate in Washington. More recently, he said the couple was leaving L.A. “for a quieter lifestyle,” and relocating to Lake Tahoe.

The Benedict Canyon home has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There is also a tennis court and a pool.

Simmons filled at least two rooms with Kiss memorabilia — featuring everything from guitars to pinball machines to condoms — but remodeled those rooms when the property listed, according to the report.

“A family wants to move into a house, not a Kiss museum,” he said.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estateLuxury Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Realtor Michael Lorber with the Sag Harbor house (Out East, Getty)
    Michael Lorber sells Sag Harbor home for $5M
    Michael Lorber sells Sag Harbor home for $5M
    Comedian Keegan-Michael Key sells 56 Leonard pad for $5M
    Comedian Keegan-Michael Key sells 56 Leonard pad for $5M
    Comedian Keegan-Michael Key sells 56 Leonard pad for $5M
    Bryan Cranston buys Central Park West co-op for $5.6M
    Bryan Cranston buys Central Park West co-op for $5.6M
    Bryan Cranston buys Central Park West co-op for $5.6M
    Martha Stewart sold Hamptons mansion for $16.5M — nearly double its ask
    Martha Stewart sold Hamptons mansion for $16.5M — nearly double its ask
    Martha Stewart sold Hamptons mansion for $16.5M — nearly double its ask
    On top: Killers’ Dave Keuning pays $10M for Hollywood Hills home
    On top: Killers’ Dave Keuning pays $10M for Hollywood Hills home
    On top: Killers’ Dave Keuning pays $10M for Hollywood Hills home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.