Open Menu

Construction startup Built lands $1.5B valuation

Fintech company planning expansion to insurance, supplies, labor, materials markets

National /
Oct.October 04, 2021 04:51 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Chase Gilbert (CEO, Built Technologies, Inc.) (iStock, getbuilt.com)

Built, a Nashville-based fintech startup geared towards the construction industry, snagged a $1.5 billion valuation.

The company more than tripled its valuation after the latest fundraising round, where it raised $125 million, according to Bloomberg. The outlet reported investors in the latest funding round include Brookfield Technology Partners, 9Yards Capital, XYZ Venture Capital and HighSage Ventures.

TCV led the funding round. Woody Marshall, a general partner with the growth equity firm, is joining Built’s board.

Chase GIlbert, the CEO of Built, told Bloomberg $74 billion has been annually transacted through the company, which counts lenders U.S. Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp amongst its customer base. Built was founded back in 2014.

The company provides technology that aids the construction lending industry. With the latest round of fundraising in hand, Built plans to expand to other sectors, leveraging its technology to facilitate spending on supplies, labor, insurance, equipment and materials, among other potential growth areas. Bloomberg reports that a marketplace may be in Built’s future as well.

Built currently operates in the United States and Canada, but Gilbert told the outlet the company may look to expand to Australia and the United Kingdom as soon as next year.

The construction industry is massive; the U.S. Census Bureau reports that $1.6 trillion is spent in the industry annually. Many of the industry’s processes remain non-automated, leading to a number of startups popping up trying to automate processes and make them more efficient.

Built’s funding win comes after the pandemic disrupted construction materials markets, highlighting the sector’s room for innovation and improvement. In August, construction tech startup Agora raised $33 million in a Series B funding round after tripling staff and growing revenue eightfold in one year.

Read more

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionProptechTechnologyventure capital

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Layer by layer, 3D-printed housing community rises in Mexico
    Layer by layer, 3D-printed housing community rises in Mexico
    Layer by layer, 3D-printed housing community rises in Mexico
    The invaluable homebuilding material has been subject to massive market volatility throughout the pandemic (Unsplash / Cristina Gottardi)
    Lumber prices back on the rise
    Lumber prices back on the rise
    Most NYC supertall residences reportedly lack final safety certifications
    Most NYC supertall residences reportedly lack final safety certifications
    Most NYC supertall residences reportedly lack final safety certifications
    iBuyer bonds attracting Wall Street capital
    iBuyer bonds attracting Wall Street capital
    iBuyer bonds attracting Wall Street capital
    David Bitton, CMO and co-founder of DoorLoop and Ori Tamuz, CEO and co-founder of DoorLoop (Bitton, DoorLoop, Getty)
    Startup DoorLoop to take on goliaths in rental management software
    Startup DoorLoop to take on goliaths in rental management software
    Procore CEO Tooey Courtemanche (Procore, Getty)
    Procore acquiring construction management startup Levelset for $500M
    Procore acquiring construction management startup Levelset for $500M
    Builders broke ground on more residential properties in August than had been predicted, but the number of single-family housing starts fell below expectations. (iStock)
    August housing starts rose but single-family properties fell short
    August housing starts rose but single-family properties fell short
    Blueground CEO Alex Chatzieleftheriou (Getty, LinkedIn via Chatzieleftheriou)
    Blueground raises $140M in Series C equity, valuing startup at $750 million
    Blueground raises $140M in Series C equity, valuing startup at $750 million
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.