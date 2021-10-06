Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market

Joe Pesci is no longer playing the role of the clown, selling his home in Lavallette, New Jersey two years after putting it on the market for its original asking price.

The “Goodfellas” star went into contract Monday for the sale of his eight-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom home at a $6.5 million asking price, according to the New York Post. The 78-year-old first put the home on the market in November 2019 for the same asking price.

The waterfront home on West Point Island includes a private elevator and luxury bathroom. Other features include a private balcony and office in the en-suite bedroom, a heated pool and spa and an outdoor patio.

Pesci bought the home in 1994 for $850,000, according to the New York Post. It sits on 0.32 acres.

It has also been the site of some controversy for the actor, who has feuded with his neighbors about the length of their docks. The Post reports that Pesci wrote state officials regarding two docks that were to extend 315 feet into Barnegat Bay, urging them to cancel construction.

According to the listing, the “custom contemporary” home is a short bike ride away from the ocean and creates a “tranquil, retreat-like setting.” It’s unclear who the buyer is.

Home prices in South Jersey have been soaring in recent months. As of July 2021, prices in Lavallette have risen 61.3 percent since the beginning of 2020 to a median of $763,000, still a fraction of what Pesci is getting.

The New Jersey-born actor is best known for his roles in “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull” and “Home Alone.” He announced his retirement in 1999, but has made several film appearances since then, including in 2019’s “The Irishman.”

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner