Juanita Vanoy Jordan, the ex-wife of basketball great Michael Jordan, sold her Chicago mansion for $4.5 million, less than the $4.72 million she paid in 2007.

Jordan sold the six-bedroom, 10,200-square-foot home in River North on Oct. 5, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. She listed it on the market in June for $4.98 million and it went under contract with a buyer in late September.

After Jordan bought the house a year after her divorce, she upgraded the rooftop terrace and media room, suggesting her loss is bigger than $220,000, Crain’s reported. Other amenities include a five-stop elevator, recreation and billiard room, library and four fireplaces.

The $4.7 million price tag was a record for the then-new Kingsbury Estates neighborhood when Jordan bought the home in 2007.

The sale marks the Chicago area’s 65th home sale for more than $4 million this year. If luxury sales continue this trajectory, 2021 sales could blow past 2018’s record when 73 luxury units were sold.

Juanita Vanoy Jordan’s sale comes after two St. Regis condos were sold for more than $6 million. Out of the 10 sales for this year, nine are located in the city, with six of them being downtown condominium units.

The Jordans had one of the most expensive divorces on record. She received a $168 million divorce settlement with Michael Jordan in 2006, after 17 years of marriage. As part of the settlement, she received a Lake Shore Drive penthouse they bought in the 1990s for about $3 million. She later sold the house in 2014, seven years after purchasing the River North home.

Michael Jordan retained the Highland Park mansion, which he later listed in 2012 at $29 million. He has since slashed the price to $14.95 million but it remains unsold. In 2020 alone, the tax bill totaled over $1 million for the 30,000 square feet property.

