Open Menu

Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M

Juanita Jordan bought the six-bedroom River North property for $4.7M in 20

Chicago /
Oct.October 07, 2021 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Juanita Vanoy Jordan; Michael Jordan (Getty, John Greene Realtor)

Juanita Vanoy Jordan, the ex-wife of basketball great Michael Jordan, sold her Chicago mansion for $4.5 million, less than the $4.72 million she paid in 2007.

Jordan sold the six-bedroom, 10,200-square-foot home in River North on Oct. 5, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. She listed it on the market in June for $4.98 million and it went under contract with a buyer in late September.

After Jordan bought the house a year after her divorce, she upgraded the rooftop terrace and media room, suggesting her loss is bigger than $220,000, Crain’s reported. Other amenities include a five-stop elevator, recreation and billiard room, library and four fireplaces.

The $4.7 million price tag was a record for the then-new Kingsbury Estates neighborhood when Jordan bought the home in 2007.

The sale marks the Chicago area’s 65th home sale for more than $4 million this year. If luxury sales continue this trajectory, 2021 sales could blow past 2018’s record when 73 luxury units were sold.

Juanita Vanoy Jordan’s sale comes after two St. Regis condos were sold for more than $6 million. Out of the 10 sales for this year, nine are located in the city, with six of them being downtown condominium units.

The Jordans had one of the most expensive divorces on record. She received a $168 million divorce settlement with Michael Jordan in 2006, after 17 years of marriage. As part of the settlement, she received a Lake Shore Drive penthouse they bought in the 1990s for about $3 million. She later sold the house in 2014, seven years after purchasing the River North home.

Michael Jordan retained the Highland Park mansion, which he later listed in 2012 at $29 million. He has since slashed the price to $14.95 million but it remains unsold. In 2020 alone, the tax bill totaled over $1 million for the 30,000 square feet property.

[Crain’s] — Connie Kim




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estateluxury home salesResidential Real EstateRiver North

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Joe Pesci and the waterfront New Jersey home (Getty, Re/Max Central)
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Real estate’s richest get richer on Forbes’ billionaire list
    Nasser family’s Fifth Ave co-op sells for $35M, a third off asking price
    Nasser family’s Fifth Ave co-op sells for $35M, a third off asking price
    Nasser family’s Fifth Ave co-op sells for $35M, a third off asking price
    Brooklyn Heights condo poised for year’s priciest in the borough
    Brooklyn Heights condo poised for year’s priciest in the borough
    Brooklyn Heights condo poised for year’s priciest in the borough
    New development sales slow in September
    New development sales slow in September
    New development sales slow in September
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.